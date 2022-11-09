Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Hits $3.21 on Top Exchanges

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $3.21 or 0.00020430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $101.38 million and $211,611.41 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002642 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00549456 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.36 or 0.28620281 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000361 BTC.
Crypto.com Coin Profile
Crypto.com Coin launched on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.
