CSFB Increases TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$17.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at CSFB from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransAlta to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.50.

TransAlta Price Performance

TransAlta stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.79. 802,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,836. The firm has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.36. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$10.52 and a 12 month high of C$15.28.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

