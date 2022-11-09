CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in CSX by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 503,037 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in CSX by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 74,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in CSX by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 161,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. CSX’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

