Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of CPIX opened at $2.30 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
