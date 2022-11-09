cVault.finance (CORE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $173,007.00

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $55.99 million and approximately $173,007.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for $5,598.90 or 0.34578873 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

