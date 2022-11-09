CVD Equipment (CVV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 15.09%.
CVD Equipment Trading Down 0.6 %
CVV stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.31. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
