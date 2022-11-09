CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter.

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 21,948 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $127,517.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 721,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,576.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

