CWS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 228 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,990,548 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.40. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

