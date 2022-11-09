CWS Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,575,000 after buying an additional 4,489,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after buying an additional 738,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 150.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 821,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,142,000 after buying an additional 493,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 956.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 534,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,082,000 after buying an additional 483,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.70. 1,127,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,650. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on FNF. Stephens decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

