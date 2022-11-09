CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,412,000 after buying an additional 400,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,034,000 after purchasing an additional 142,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

NYSE:ITW traded down $3.06 on Wednesday, reaching $211.62. 946,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.99.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

