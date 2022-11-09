CWS Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 134,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.4% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,067,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after buying an additional 290,600 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 33.3% in the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.1% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
AT&T Stock Down 1.0 %
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.