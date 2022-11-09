CWS Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 134,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.4% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,067,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after buying an additional 290,600 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 33.3% in the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.1% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Down 1.0 %

T stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,718,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,227,949. The company has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

