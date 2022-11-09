CWS Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.5% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,217,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.33. 3,103,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,225. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

