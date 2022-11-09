CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 393 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 20.7% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 13.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.92. 331,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.78. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($58.03) to GBX 5,430 ($62.52) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($44.91) to GBX 4,160 ($47.90) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($49.51) to GBX 4,500 ($51.81) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

