CWS Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,621 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.49 and its 200 day moving average is $115.98. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

