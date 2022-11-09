CWS Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after buying an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after buying an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 13.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after buying an additional 894,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $48.88. 2,625,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

