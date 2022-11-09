DA Davidson Comments on Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.
Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.61 million.
Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $0.83 on Monday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Gregory A. Beard acquired 602,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $999,998.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,409 shares in the company, valued at $999,998.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.
Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.