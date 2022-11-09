DA Davidson Comments on Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.61 million.

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Up 2.0 %

SDIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen cut Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $0.83 on Monday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Beard acquired 602,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $999,998.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,409 shares in the company, valued at $999,998.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.