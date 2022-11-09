DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Price Performance

DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.83.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

