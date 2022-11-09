Davis R M Inc. Boosts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 333.3% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.16. 1,147,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,910. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.74.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

