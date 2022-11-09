Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,195 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $70,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $5.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.29. 1,056,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,552. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.88. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $291.84.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

