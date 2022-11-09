Davis R M Inc. Buys 10,075 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,098,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,690 shares of company stock worth $46,121,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
