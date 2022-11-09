Davis R M Inc. Has $14.51 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,088 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,729 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,774,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,992,000 after purchasing an additional 221,777 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,523,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,766,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,444,000 after purchasing an additional 199,779 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,535,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 158,457 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,508. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.