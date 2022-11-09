Davis R M Inc. Has $42.67 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for approximately 1.2% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.17% of AMETEK worth $42,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,820,000 after buying an additional 419,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,243,000 after buying an additional 437,235 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,684,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,186,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,558,000 after buying an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AME stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.69. 925,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,002. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

