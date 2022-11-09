Davis R M Inc. Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $52,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CB traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.12. 1,544,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,293. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.64.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

