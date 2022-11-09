Davis R M Inc. Purchases 1,319 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $28,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 22.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 25.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 520,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.14.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $197,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,003 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $230.72. 803,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,126. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.11. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $241.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

