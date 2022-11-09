Davis R M Inc. Purchases 22,113 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $55,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.07. 624,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,895. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $238.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.86.

