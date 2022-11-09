Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $16,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Polaris by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PII. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Polaris stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.52. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $127.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

