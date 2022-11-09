Davis R M Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,177.3% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Finally, Permit Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.6% in the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.40. The company had a trading volume of 25,276,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,361,607. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.75. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,279,390 shares of company stock worth $30,691,221 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

