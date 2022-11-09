Davis R M Inc. Sells 2,741 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.06% of Ecolab worth $26,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 84.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 41.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.65. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.82.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

