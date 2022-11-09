DaVita (DVA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/1/2022 – DaVita was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $97.00.

11/1/2022 – DaVita was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/31/2022 – DaVita was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $117.00.

10/31/2022 – DaVita had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – DaVita had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – DaVita is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DVA traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.42. 932,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,980. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $124.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average is $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in DaVita by 1.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in DaVita by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of DaVita by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after buying an additional 17,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

