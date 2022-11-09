DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0421

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 33.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $956,709.34 and $1,108.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0421 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00124135 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00221091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00066018 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00030282 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000164 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,750,505 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

