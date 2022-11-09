Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 481.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 1.2% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.3 %

DE traded down $5.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.11. 119,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,819. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $366.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.



