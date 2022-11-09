Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE DE traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $400.17. The company had a trading volume of 143,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,819. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.53 and its 200 day moving average is $351.57.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

