DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Stephens

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stephens from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 146.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of DermTech from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on DermTech from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DermTech from $48.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on DermTech from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DermTech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,867. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.45. DermTech has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $30.11.

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 779.58% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. Research analysts forecast that DermTech will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,018,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,343,038.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 104,047 shares of company stock worth $199,986 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 2,543.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 842,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 810,420 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 133.0% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 407,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 232,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DermTech by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,071,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 932.9% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 231,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 208,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 19.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after buying an additional 184,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

