Dero Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $4.35 or 0.00027451 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $56.67 million and $450,411.65 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15,863.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00025291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00319733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115759 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.42 or 0.00752808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00564054 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00225640 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,069 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

