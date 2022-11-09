Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,970 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,454,836,000 after acquiring an additional 541,701 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,911 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Devon Energy by 36.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,824,000 after buying an additional 799,535 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

