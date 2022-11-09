Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces None Dividend of $2.26

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 2.26 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Diamondback Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 67.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Diamondback Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $24.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

FANG stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,421. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $166.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.39 and its 200-day moving average is $133.47. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after buying an additional 268,264 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,212,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $166,266,000 after acquiring an additional 40,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $73,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

