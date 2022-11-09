Diamondback Energy, Inc. to Issue None Dividend of $2.26 (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.26 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Diamondback Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 67.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Diamondback Energy has a payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $24.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $163.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $166.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.25.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

