DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.18.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.16 and a beta of 1.26. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 16.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 5.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 136.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

