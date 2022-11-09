Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,870 shares during the period. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 2.63% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 653.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.89. 40,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,285. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23.

