Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.65. Approximately 83 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 38,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $321.34 million during the quarter. Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.