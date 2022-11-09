Dohj LLC Acquires 663 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after acquiring an additional 59,868 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,696,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,096,000 after buying an additional 91,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,657,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,690,000 after buying an additional 523,620 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 622,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,819,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,097,000 after buying an additional 109,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS ICF traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 196,816 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average is $60.80. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.