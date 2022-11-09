Dohj LLC Buys 41,002 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,002 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 16,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,362,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,188,000 after acquiring an additional 119,528 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $32.34. 5,753,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,415,918. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.