Dohj LLC Has $15.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 264,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,459 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 8.9% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 155,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,334,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,563,000 after buying an additional 46,052 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $755,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.13. 13,990,548 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.