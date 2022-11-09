Dohj LLC Has $853,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dohj LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 13,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,499,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,568,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average is $93.94.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

