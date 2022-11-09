Dohj LLC Lowers Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Dohj LLC trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Cintas comprises about 1.2% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1,065.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 25.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,767,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 44.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS traded down $10.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $420.03. 398,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,696. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $405.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.85. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

