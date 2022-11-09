Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Trimmed by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.5 %

DG stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.80. 14,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.71 and its 200-day moving average is $240.64.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.