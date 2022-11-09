Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.80

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.71, with a volume of 16082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DII.B. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$17.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday.

Dorel Industries Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.37. The company has a market cap of C$150.65 million and a P/E ratio of 0.59.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Further Reading

