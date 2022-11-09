DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.44, but opened at $24.32. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 13,707 shares.

The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Capital One Financial began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $43,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,532.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $43,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,532.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $135,518.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,230.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,192 shares of company stock worth $1,475,075. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.61 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.