Douglas D. Wheat Sells 4,900 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.31. The stock had a trading volume of 428,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,267. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.32.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMN. Benchmark lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

