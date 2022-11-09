Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.02

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 52438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.39%.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley Wang purchased 284,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 345,950 shares of company stock worth $7,257,916. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 292.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 444.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile



Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also

